Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo To Arrive Later This Year

Porsche has now closed its factory for two weeks to try and manage the Coronavirus pandemic but before this happened, the annual press conference took place where confirmation was given that the Cross Turismo variant of the Taycan will arrive towards the end of the year.

By 2025, Porsche estimates half of its sales will be plug-in hybrids and EV’s. Kickstarting Porsche’s EV expansion will be the production version of the Mission E Cross Turismo that debuted at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

As expected, it will be called the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo and will debut in late 2020. If things go according to plan, which is unlikely thanks to the current state of affairs, it could be unveiled at the 2020 LA Auto Show in November.

This would be the first variant of the Taycan but we can also expect a few more variants in the not so distant future.