News

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo To Arrive Later This Year

By Zero2Turbo

Porsche has now closed its factory for two weeks to try and manage the Coronavirus pandemic but before this happened, the annual press conference took place where confirmation was given that the Cross Turismo variant of the Taycan will arrive towards the end of the year.

Related Posts

Engineering Students Build Porsche Boxster Shooting Brake

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Looks Almost Ready For Reveal

By 2025, Porsche estimates half of its sales will be plug-in hybrids and EV’s. Kickstarting Porsche’s EV expansion will be the production version of the Mission E Cross Turismo that debuted at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

As expected, it will be called the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo and will debut in late 2020. If things go according to plan, which is unlikely thanks to the current state of affairs, it could be unveiled at the 2020 LA Auto Show in November.

This would be the first variant of the Taycan but we can also expect a few more variants in the not so distant future.

You might also like
News

Engineering Students Build Porsche Boxster Shooting Brake

News

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Looks Almost Ready For Reveal

News

Porsche Shows Off New 911 Turbo S Highlights

News

Gemballa Teases Menacing Off-Road Porsche 911

News

This Is Why Porsche Gave New Turbo So Much More Power

News

Lighter, Faster Porsche 911 Turbo S in Development

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us