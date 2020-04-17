2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Drops Some Camouflage At The ‘Ring

Porsche is hard at work developing the 992-gen 911 GT3 and it has recently been spotted lapping the Nordschleife with minimal disguise, giving us our best look yet.

The latest prototype sports a sizable pair of intakes in the bonnet, a new front splitter with wider grille and of course a new rear diffuser housing the typical twin central exhausts.

Earlier this year we saw the fully uncovered GT3 ‘leaked’ in the super bowl ad and the prototype seems to be sporting the same style wheels.

Further details are not yet known but it is safe to assume it will make use of a heavily revised 4.0-litre flat-six engine will be carried over to future GT models as Porsche’s GT division persists with naturally aspirated engines.