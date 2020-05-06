News

Land Rover Defender V8 Prototype Spotted

By Zero2Turbo

When the new Land Rover Defender was revealed. enthusiasts around the world wondered if a return to the eight-cylinder format would be on the cards and it seems their question has been answered.

No this is not the rumoured Defender SVR but rather a regular V8 Defender.

New images exclusive to Autocar show an undisguised Defender driving on the roads outside the R&D facility in Gaydon, Warwickshire and it sports the typical ‘Prototype Vehicle’ stickers. At first glance, it seems like nothing has changed but at the rear, you will see a quad exhaust system which is only used for V8’s by Jaguar Land Rover.

Related Posts

Will Land Rover Replace V8 Diesel With Electrified…

Adventum Coupé Is The Range Rover Coupé Land Rover Denied…

Autocar obtained registration data for the car pictured that shows it has a 4999cc petrol engine, suggesting it’s powered by the well-known 5.0-litre supercharged V8 but that is retiring at the end of the year.

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, future high-performance models will make use of the twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 BMW produces so this could be using the 5.0-litre purely to test the Defender’s dynamic responses with the weight and power increases.

Sources mention that the V8 Defender will be a low-volume special variant so they could also be stockpiling the Ford-built supercharged V8 for use here as emissions targets are much less of a priority for low-volume specials.

You might also like
News

Will Land Rover Replace V8 Diesel With Electrified Six-Cylinder?

News

Adventum Coupé Is The Range Rover Coupé Land Rover Denied You

News

Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations Acquires Bowler

News

Land Rover South Africa Offer Limited Edition Range Rover Sport “from the Dark…

News

Land Rover Defender SVR In The Works and It May Use BMW V8

News

Range Rover Will Enter EV Game With “Medium SUV”

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us