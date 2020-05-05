Manhart Crank Audi RS Q8 To Urus Thrashing 900 HP (671 kW)

If you have been keeping up to date with our posts, you will know the Audi RS Q8 is even quicker than what the German manufacturer claims but as usual, this is not enough for the power-hungry folk out there.

Manhart Performance now offers the RQ 900 and yes that number points to the power output of the tuned SUV. Tweaks to the V8 and its ECU as well as some upgraded turbos has resulted in a substantial hike to deliver 900 hp (671 kW) and 1,080 Nm of torque.

Unfortunately, they did not share what this power hike does to the performance figures but you can be guaranteed that the 0 to 100 km/h time of 3.8 seconds will come down to something less than the Urus’ 3.6 seconds.

In addition, the exhaust system provides an angrier tone and can be offered for export and clients outside Germany.

In typical Manhart Performance style, the sporty SUV is fitted with a lightweight carbon-fibre body kit rendered particularly appealing by its bold front spoiler and rear diffuser. A full-body wrap in the familiar gold-and-black colour scheme and Manhart Concave One wheels measuring 23 inches across suit the new image extremely well.

Just 10 units will be built with prices starting from €280,000.