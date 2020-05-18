Targa 4 and Targa 4S Join New Porsche 911 Lineup

Porsche has filled the gap between the Carrera 4 Coupé and the Carrera 4S Cabriolet with the introduction of the new 992-generation 911 Targa 4 and 911 Targa 4S.

The defining feature of the Targa remains its innovative, fully automatic roof system and, as on the legendary original Targa from 1965, it consists of a wide Targa roll bar, a movable roof section over the front seats and a wraparound rear window. At the push of a button, the roof can be opened and closed in just 19 seconds.

The 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged unit delivers 380 hp (283 kW) and 450 Nm of torque in the Targa 4 and 444 hp (331 kW) and 530 Nm in the Targa 4S. That represents an increase compared to the previous generation of 15 hp (11 kW) and 30 hp (22 kW) for the Targa 4 and Targa 4S respectively.

With the optional Sport Chrono Package, the Targa 4 will sprint to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds while the 4S will achieve in just under 3.6 seconds. Top speed for the 4 is now at 289 km/h while the 4S can crack on all the way to 304 km/h.

Both models are fitted with the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK) and intelligent all-wheel drive Porsche Traction Management (PTM) as standard to deliver maximum driving pleasure. Alternatively, the 911 Targa 4S can be ordered with the newly developed seven-speed manual gearbox (at no extra cost), which includes the Sport Chrono package.

A first for the 911 range is PorscheInnoDrive and Smartlift. InnoDrive allows the adaptive cruise control system to predict and optimise the driving speed for up to three kilometres in advance using the navigation data. The new optional Smartlift function allows the front end to be lifted automatically at corresponding locations where the vehicle is driven regularly, like your driveway or office entrance for example. The system saves the GPS coordinates of the car’s current position at the push of a button and if the driver approaches this position from the same direction again, the front of the car will lift up automatically.

Another first is the 930 leather package which evokes the first Porsche 911 Turbo (Type 930) and is now available as an option on the new 911 Targa model. The two-tone interior is available in Bordeaux Red/Crayon, Black/Slate Grey, Slate Grey/Iceland Green as well as Graphite Blue/Mojave Beige.