News

Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar Reportedly in Jeopardy

By Zero2Turbo

Aston Martin engineers have been working hard on developing the ground-breaking Valkyrie hypercar but new rumours swirling could indicate that the project is in jeopardy.

Related Posts

Black Bowmore DB4 1964 Aston Martin Whisky Will Set You Back…

Ian Callum reveals Production Version Of Vanquish 25 by…

In the first half of 2019, the manufacturer suffered losses of around $95 million but the hugely challenging and exciting the Aston Martin Valkyrie project kept trundling along from scale model to the first prototype. Now, with road trials already underway, there are rumours suggesting that the project could be in jeopardy. This is not something you’d like to hear if you are among the 175 people who have paid a deposit for the hypercar.

Reports mention that the Valkyrie is suffering from reliability issues and that the car is also rather difficult to handle. So will Aston continue working on the hypercar as planned and face further delays or will they rather build track versions and special editions in even smaller numbers to recover the development costs?

According to TheSupercarBlog, some of their sources “aren’t very optimistic about this and believe that we might never see a Valkyrie road car.”

Source TheSupercarBlog
You might also like
News

Black Bowmore DB4 1964 Aston Martin Whisky Will Set You Back Over R1 Million

News

Ian Callum reveals Production Version Of Vanquish 25 by R-Reforged

News

The Aston Martin DBX Has Finally Entered Production

News

First R60 Million Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation Car Completed

News

Revenant Automotive Gives Aston Martin Vantage A Nose Job

News

Aston Martin Confirm More DBX Variants In The Works

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us