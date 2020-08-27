News

Mercedes-AMG Want Nürburgring Record Back From New Porsche Panamera

By Zero2Turbo

Porsche has revealed the refreshed Panamera and topping that lineup is the new Turbo S variant packing 621 hp (463 kW) which now holds the record for the fastest executive car around the Nürburgring.

The announcement was made less than two weeks ago when the peeps from Zuffenhausen shared onboard footage of the record-breaking lap. The Turbo S beat the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupé lap times in both the 20.6 km (12.8 mile) and 20.83 km (12.94 mile) track layouts.

It seems the crew from Affalterbach is not happy about this and will attempt to grab the title back. A recent Facebook post where some footage of the GT 63 S run was shared included an interesting caption “Our record lap was the best of its class and only 0.3 seconds off of a recent record time you may have heard about. Maybe, it’s high time to hit the track again…”

So how would they be able to improve on their previous lap without modifying the car? Well, maybe they are talking about the forthcoming GT 73e which is rumoured to pack around 800 horses thanks to a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 working together with an electric motor.

If this is the case, the Panamera Turbo S should enjoy the title while it can because this should blow it out of the water.

