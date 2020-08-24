SSC Tuatara Reaction Sums Up How Savage It Is

Shelby Supercars (SSC) has been teasing us with footage of their Tuatara hypercar and considering it packs 1,750 hp (1,305 kW), we know it is stupidly fast.

While the previous videos we’ve seen involve close-up looks or even acceleration runs, this latest video involves a shotgun passenger who gives us some indication as to how fast it really is.

SSC North America Founder and CEO Jerod Shelby is the man at the wheel, giving Buddy Wyrick an exclusive first-hand experience of what’s it like to be a passenger inside the million-dollar hypercar.

Without spoiling too much, hit the button below and watch the passenger squirm with fear and amazement.