Maserati MC20 Is Official With 621 hp (463 kW) and Coming To South Africa in 2021

Maserati finally took the covers off their highly-anticipated new MC20 supercar last night which packs a powerful V6 and sports some fresh new styling.

The V6 known as Nettuno has been developed completed in-house and makes use of fancy Formula 1 technology to increase power. The new twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 unit delivers a potent 621 hp (463 kW) and 729 Nm (538 lb-ft) of torque. This is routed through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission which allows the Modena-made machine to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 323 km/h (201 mph).

The whole package is based around a carbon fibre monocoque tub which plays a huge part in the car tipping the scales at just 1,500 kg (3,306 pounds).

Design-wise it is very much Maserati but there are hints of McLaren GT at the rear and a Rimac profile. Upfront, the coupe has a sizeable Trident badge embedded within a simple mesh grille, sharp LED headlights that extend up onto the front fenders, and numerous creases and divots indicative of its aerodynamic nature. Exposed carbon fibre coats the front splitters, roof and side sills, and makes its way to the rear.

At the back, it looks sleek thanks to the horizontal LED taillights, dual exhaust tips and a large carbon fibre diffuser.

The new Maserati MC20 comes in six fancy-sounding new colours: Bianco Audace, Giallo Genio, Rosso Vincente, Blu Infinito, Nero Enigma, and Grigio Mistero.

Maserati has always been behind the competition when it comes to interiors but this MC20 has most certainly changed that. It strikes a blend between race-focused minimalism and the needs of day-to-day motoring. This is best seen on the steering wheel, which the marketing release says features “only essential” buttons and controls.

Dual, 10-inch displays serve as the gauge cluster and infotainment system, powered by Android Automotive. This software will give easy access to all your smart home needs while also providing a clean, simple user interface, here rebranded as Maserati Touch Control Plus MIA. MIA, by the way, is Maserati’s Intelligent Assistant.

MC20 stands for Maserati Corse 2020 (“Maserati Racing 2020”) and celebrates the Brand’s racing comeback. South Africans will not have to wait long as Maserati South Africa is expecting the new model to land early next year.