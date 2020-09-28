NewsTuning

Prior Design Building What Audi Did Not, An RS2 Coupe

By Zero2Turbo

The Audi RS2 Avant was a hugely popular wagon when it was launched around 25 years ago but for some reason, the German manufacturer never built it in coupé form.

Prior Design has collaborated with Jean Pierre Kraemer at JP Performance and Dr Rouven Mohr “Dr Crazy” to create this absolutely epic RS2 Coupe based on the Audi 80 B3.

Related Posts

Wild Prior Design Kit For Porsche Taycan Revealed

Limited Edition ABT RSQ8-R With 740 HP (544 kW) Revealed

The whole process took the team four months and inspiration was taken from not only the original RS2 Avant but also from some of the more recent RS creations.

The bodywork extensions at both ends of the build are the most obvious throwbacks to the original and give it a proper race car look.

Prior Design says it plans to build exactly 40 examples of the kit and will begin accepting orders later this month. The tuning company has only released computer drawings of the package so far and we are really eager to see a complete car in person.

You might also like
News

Wild Prior Design Kit For Porsche Taycan Revealed

News

Limited Edition ABT RSQ8-R With 740 HP (544 kW) Revealed

News

2021 Audi S3 Sportback and Sedan Revealed With 306 HP (228 kW)

News

New Audi e-tron S and e-tron Sportback S Revealed With 496 HP (370 kW)

News

Lumma Design Give Audi RS Q8 An Aggressive Carbon Kit

News

Wheelsandmore Push Audi RS Q8 To A Furious 995 HP (742 kW)

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us