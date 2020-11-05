Audi RS e-tron GT Will Pack 638 HP (476 kW)

The new RS e-tron GT is quite a big one for Audi not only because it is their first Tesla fighter but also the first fully electric model to wear an RS badge and a car that will “shape the future of premium high performance” at the German company.

Seen here in prototype guise (pretty much production ready) you can expect it to pack a a 94kWh battery as standard, a two-speed gearbox, a rear locking differential and one electric motor on either axle, and develops 591 hp (441 kW) and 850 Nm of torque with an overboost function increasing that to 638 hp (476 kW).

The final homologation has not taken place yet but they are targeting a WLTP range of 250 miles (402 km) on a full charge. The 100 km/h sprint should take place in under 3.5 seconds while the top speed is capped at 155 mph (250 km/h).

All e-tron GTs are based on the same J1 platform that underpins the Porsche Taycan. It was actually developed in partnership but Porsche were lucky enough to be the ones using it first to create their high-performance saloon. Audi is making a point of difference by pitching the e-tron GT as exactly that: a Grand Tourer.

First reviews from publications that have had a go in the prototype suggest they have managed to achieve that thanks to a unique three-chamber air suspension and steering systems over the Taycan.