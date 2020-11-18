Lamborghini Huracán STO Takes Things To The Extreme

The much talked about and teased Lamborghini Huracán STO is official and you are now looking at the most hardcore track-focused Huracán ever made which sheds 43 kg off the Performante by using carbon fibre for more than 75 percent of the bodywork.

STO stands for Super Trofeo Omologato (Italian for “Homologation”), as this ultimate version of the Huracan scores a race-derived aero package, suspension upgrades and weight-saving measures to boost its dynamic envelope and trim seconds off lap times. It also dispenses with all-wheel-drive, sending power to the tarmac via the rear wheels only.

At the back you will find a substantial rear wing which can be set to one of three angles of attack to suit different track layouts. In front of it sits a freshly designed louvered engine cover and a shark-like fin that’s designed to keep the car stable during high-speed cornering. You will also notice a new roof-scoop to ram air to the glorious naturally-aspirated V10.

At the front where the hood, mudguards, and bumper are integrated into a single element akin to the iconic Miura (see shots below) and the spectacular Sesto Elemento.

Horsepower remains unchanged which means the naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 produces the same 630 hp (470 kW). Interestingly, it delivers 35 Nm less than the EVO giving it “only” 565 Nm (417 lb-ft) of torque.

Sprinting to 100 km/h takes 3 seconds flat while 0 to 200 km/h comes up in just 9 seconds before it tops out at 310 km/h.

Lamborghini is also adding three new driving modes to the latest Huracán: the road-oriented STO, track-focused Trophy, and the self-explanatory Rain.

You can spec the car in any way you want thanks to the Ad Personam program but if you fancy this launch car, then you will need to ask for the two-tone finish with Blue Laufey and California Orange.

The theme continues inside where there are carbon fibre seats with a four-point seatbelt. Carbon was also used for the door cards and to replace the floor mats, all for sake of shaving off as much weight as possible.

Pricing wise we can expect it to comfortably eclipse the R6,345,000 base price of the Huracán EVO but if we were to have a guess, it would be around the R8 million mark.