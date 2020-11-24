Porsche Taycan Grabs World Record For Longest EV Drift

The Porsche Taycan has already won plenty of plaudits, it is a superb car to drive and now it holds the title for the world’s longest consistent drift for an electric vehicle.

Verified by Guinness World Records, the all-electric super-sedan’s world-beating drift went for a total of 55 minutes and covered 42.171 km (22 miles) at the Porsche Experience Centre in Hockenheimring, Germany.

Chief instructor Dennis Retera was at the helm of a rear-wheel-drive version of the all-new Porsche Taycan, which he said makes power slides “extremely easy” once the stability programs are switched off.

“I concentrated on controlling the drift with the steering – this is more efficient than using the accelerator pedal and reduces the risk of spinning,” Retera added.