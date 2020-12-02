2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Gets More Torque And Meaner Looks

Jaguar has pulled the covers off the refreshed F-Pace SVR and it gets the thumbs up from us.

The 5.0-litre supercharged V8 still delivers 550 hp (410 kW) but the torque has grown from 680 Nm (502 lb-ft) to 700 Nm (516 lb-ft). To cope with the increase in torque, the eight-speed automatic transmission’s torque converter is now the same unit as on the Jaguar XE SV Project 8.

Thanks to the increase in torque and a new Dynamic Launch function, the new F-Pace SVR can sprint to 100 km/h in 4 seconds flat making it 0.3 seconds faster than the outgoing version.

On the exterior you will notice a new front bumper with larger, more squared-off air intakes than before. The front splitter is also wider and flatter, and Jaguar says these changes contribute to a 35 percent reduction in aerodynamic lift.

Inside, it benefits from the same updates as the standard F-Pace, including a redesigned dashboard and new heating controls. The cabin is trimmed in a mix of leather and Alcantara, both of which are found on the SVR’s figure-hugging front sports seats. Trim inserts are aluminium as standard, with carbon-fibre trim optional.

Jaguar’s latest 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system has also been fitted. This is bigger and brighter than before, has simplified menus, and gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

The new Jaguar F-Pace SVR will be launched in South Africa in the first half of 2021 and is available to order now with a starting price of R1,835,700.