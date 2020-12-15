VW Not Selling Lamborghini or Ducati, Audi To Control Bentley

Volkswagen Group has finally given us some clarity on what is going on behind the scenes with some of our favourite brands with the biggest news being the fact that Lamborghini and Ducati will stay in the VW Group.

The rumours about VW selling Bentley are not true because it has been confirmed that Audi will take over management responsibilities for Bentley beginning on March 1, 2021. According to the board, the restructuring will allow the two to find synergies in their electrification strategies.

The statement didn’t mention Bugatti at all. That’s rather curious as the brand was also under review and there were rumours that Bugatti would be bought by Rimac as part of a share exchange.