News

Sebastian Vettel Selling Some Of His Most Exotic Cars

By Zero2Turbo

It seems Sebastian Vettel is turning over a new leaf as the four-time Formula 1 Champion has decided to offload some of his most exotic cars.

Tom Hartley Jnr is the lucky dealership to be given the chance to sell them and it seems like it was the right choice as some have already been sold or are under offer.

Related Posts

BMW 128ti Pricing for South Africa

Novitec Extract 840 hp (626 kW) From Ferrari 812 GTS

The cars include a Ferrari LaFerrari, Ferrari Enzo, Ferrari F50, Ferrari F12tdf, Ferrari 458 Speciale, Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG Black Series, Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG and a BMW Z8 Roadster.

The LaFerrari and F50 have already been sold while the F12tdf, 458 Speciale and SL65 AMG Black Series are under offer.

Fun fact, the SL65 was actually gifted to him following his victory at the inaugural Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2009.

Source Car Scoops
You might also like
News

BMW 128ti Pricing for South Africa

News

Novitec Extract 840 hp (626 kW) From Ferrari 812 GTS

Zero2Turbo

Ferrari ‘Dino’ V6 Hybrid Engine To Produce 710 HP (530 kW)

News

Entire Mercedes C-Class Lineup To Pack Four-Cylinder Engines (including all AMGs)

News

New BMW M4 CSL Rumoured For Next Year

News

BMW i7 To Become Most Powerful 7 Series Ever

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us