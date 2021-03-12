NewsVideo

Drag Race: New BMW M4 Competition vs Mercedes-AMG C63 S vs Audi RS5

By Zero2Turbo

The new BMW M4 (and M3) are now officially roaming the streets worldwide so it was just a matter of time until someone captured it in a drag race.

The AMG is the oldest car among the lot and as you know it develops 503 hp (375 kW) and 700 Nm of torque all sent to the rear wheels. This allows it to sprint to 100 km/h in 4 seconds flat.

The Audi makes use of a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 which pushes out 444 hp (331 kW) and 600 Nm but that is sent to all four corners thanks to the superb quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Last but not least, the new M4 Competition packs a 3.0-litre straight-six twin-turbo developing the same 503 hp (375 kW) as the C63 S but 50 Nm less with 650 Nm.

As you might expect, from a standstill, the Audi will win 9 times out of 10, at least until the M4 Competition gets its all-wheel-drive system in check. But what about other scenarios? Well, only one way to find out.

