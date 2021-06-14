News

Maserati Teases All-New GranTurismo

By Zero2Turbo

It has been quite some time coming but Maserati has finally shared some official teaser images of the all-new GranTurismo.

While the wrap does a fairly good job of hiding some design details, it is quite easy to see that the new coupé will feature headlights like the MC20 and the grille seems to be more circular and flanked by large intakes pushed to the corners.

Related Posts

Maserati MC20 Handed Exclusive ARIA Carbon Fibre Aero Kit by…

Maserati MC20 Coming To South Africa This Year

What makes this model so important for the brand is that it will be their first model to offer a fully electric option. If you have not quite adopted the electric buzz, best you get on board as apparently, Maserati has confirmed it’s scrapped the incoming combustion-engined GranTurismo.

This model is expected to debut sometime this year as it will be going on sale in 2022. There will also be an all-new convertible GranCabrio which will also be available as an electric vehicle.

Maserati says that it’s working to ensure the powertrain has “a distinctive sound, already a unique attribute of all Maserati cars equipped with traditional combustion engines”. It’s not yet clear how this will be achieved, but it’s unlikely that the firm will artificially recreate the noise of its V6 or V8 engines.

Prev 1 of 5 Next
You might also like
News

Maserati MC20 Handed Exclusive ARIA Carbon Fibre Aero Kit by 7 Designs

News

Maserati MC20 Coming To South Africa This Year

News

Maserati MC20 Spider Looks Tasty In Fresh Rendering

News

Expect To See 13 New Cars In 3 Years From Maserati

News

Maserati MC20 Is Official With 621 hp (463 kW) and Coming To South Africa in 2021

News

Maserati To Reveal Trofeo Trio In August

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us