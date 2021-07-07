2022 BMW 2 Series Officially Revealed

The new BMW 2 Series has been the worst kept secret for quite some time now but it has finally been officially revealed and the designers have not exactly held back.

The initial lineup includes the rear-wheel-drive 220i and 220d followed by the spicy M240i xDrive each paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission with shifter paddles.

Sitting atop the range at launch will be the M240i xDrive, powered by the latest iteration of BMW’s familiar 3.0-litre ‘B58’ turbocharged inline-six petrol engine, developing 382 hp (285 kW) and 500 Nm. This will be able to spring to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and run to a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

The 220i will deliver 135 kW and 300 Nm from a 2.0-litre four-pot while the 220d will pack 140 kW and 400 Nm of torque.

To further emphasize the 2 Series’ dynamic personality, every model also offers launch control and a sprint function.

The latter assures “instant, dynamic bursts of speed when already on the move,” said BMW.

The new BMW M240i xDrive Coupé comes as standard with model-specific version of M Sport suspension, additional front axle struts, M Sport brakes and M Sport differential at the rear axle. Adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers available as an option for the flagship model.

On the styling front, the new BMW 2 Series Coupe blends some of BMW’s latest styling cues with iconic models of its past. It escapes the controversial giant grille upfront instead featuring a slimmer pair of ‘kidneys’ flanked by adaptive LED headlights. A strong shoulder line runs alongside the side of the car, alongside flush door handles, the brand’s signature Hofmeister window kink, and box-style flared wheel arches. At the back, you will find a 3D-effect LED tail-light, with M240i models gaining unique trapezoidal exhaust tips.

Optional M Sport package Pro can be added on top of the M Sport specification to send an even clearer message about the car’s dynamic abilities. Features include 19-inch M light-alloy wheels, M Sport brakes, the eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, a front spoiler lip and an M rear spoiler. Model-specific M Performance Parts will also be available for the new BMW 2 Series Coupé from launch.

The line-up is now 105mm longer, 64mm wider, and 28mm lower than the outgoing generation, while the range-topping M240i features even more aggressive measurements.

Inside you get the latest tech including a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster in front of the driver, and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen between the occupants, running BMW’s second-from-latest iDrive 7 software with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto and satellite navigation.

Full information for South Africa, including prices, will be available closer to the South African market launch in quarter one 2022.