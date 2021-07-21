Incredible Amalgam 1:8 Scale Ford GT40 Model Will Set You Back R200,000

We have almost become numb to exorbitant prices for scale models but some companies like Amalgam really go the extra mile to make their creations absolute masterpieces.

Their latest offering is the iconic Ford GT40 but not just any Ford GT40. The GT40 was produced from 1966 to 1969 when it finally grabbed the victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with No.6 GT40.

Amalgam Collection pays tribute to this car with a 1:8 sale model that measures 20 inches (51 centimetres) long and took 24 months of research and development work to prepare.

Just 199 units will be produced using “the finest quality materials” and if you take a look at the shots below, you would be easily fooled into thinking it was the real thing – just look at that interior.

Each model is hand-built and takes over 400 hours to complete mainly due to the “thousands of precisely engineered parts”. The Ford Archive and Heritage department and Gulf Oil International aided Amalgam with its recreation.

As mentioned in the title, it is not cheap but if this is something you need to own, it is available for pre-order now for $13,006 (approx. R200k). If you think that is expensive, then what do you think about the R750k Rolls-Royce Cullinan scale model?