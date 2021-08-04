NewsVideo

BMW M4 Competition Nearly As Fast As M5 CS Around The ‘Ring

By Zero2Turbo

The BMW M4 Competition has been around for a few months now and ever since it launched, people have been wondering how fast it will be around the Nurburgring.

The folks over at Sport Auto recently got their hands on one and shoved chief test driver Christian Gebhardt behind the wheel to set a lap.

Related Posts

BMW M8 Gets 888 HP (662 kW) Thanks To G-Power

BMW M4 Competition M xDrive Hits 60 MPH In Almost 3 Seconds…

As the title suggests the M4 Competition is extremely rapid around the ring and managed to set a time of 7:30.79 and while that does not make the M4 Competition the fastest M4 ever to lap the track (that is the M4 GTS), it was just 1 second slower than the mighty M5 CS (driven by the same person).

For the test, the stock tyres were not used as the publication confirmed they used Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2’s. This is not an issue as you can fit this tyre to your M4 Competition should you wish.

You might also like
News

BMW M8 Gets 888 HP (662 kW) Thanks To G-Power

News

BMW M4 Competition M xDrive Hits 60 MPH In Almost 3 Seconds Flat

News

BMW M4 CSL Rumoured To Arrive Mid-2022 Packing 540 HP (403 kW)

News

Watch BMW M5 CS Teach Audi RS7 A Drag Racing Lesson

News

BMW M3 and M4 Competition M xDrive Pricing for South Africa

News

2022 BMW 2 Series Officially Revealed

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us