Porsche Taycan Gets More Range, More Tech and Bright New Colours

The 2022 Porsche Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo will arrive with a few upgrades and new options to keep things fresh.

The electric powertrain will benefit from better thermal management and charging. This includes the Turbo Charging Planner that heats the battery to shorten charge times by allowing for earlier fast charging and doing it at a higher charge level.

Fancy an outlandish or retro paint job for your EV? You are in luck as you can now select from the optional Paint to Sample and Paint to Sample Plus palettes. Paint to Sample offers 65 colours, including vintage-inspired shades like Moonlight Blue Metallic, Acid Green, Rubystar (seen here), Riviera Blue and Viola Metallic. If you fancy creating your own special paint, you will need to opt for the Paint to Sample Plus.

Some tech upgrades include Remote Park Assist which allows the Taycan to pull into a parking space or exit out of one without a driver behind the wheel (it can even parallel park on its own). Owners can activate the feature from inside the car, get out, and let the system take control. Or, a person can do it all from a smartphone – pretty freaky really.

Android users will be glad to hear the infotainment now supports Android Auto but you will have to plug your device in to make use of the functionality.

Wrapping up the improvements is a tweaked Voice Pilot voice assistant to have a better understanding of instructions.