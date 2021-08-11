Surprise The VW Golf 8 R Is Quicker Than Claimed

The reviews of the new Volkswagen Golf 8 R have been pretty good and Tanner Foust even thinks it is one of the best bang-for-buck cars ever made.

Although the folks from Automan-TV already had some fun in the new range-topping Golf, that was not during ideal conditions. They are now back with a Performance Pack-equipped Golf R riding on summer tyres in the dry.

Volkswagen states the Golf 8 R delivers 315 hp (235 kW) and 420 Nm (410 lb-ft) of torque which gives it a 0 to 100 km/h time of 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).

As you will see in the video below, the hot hatch records 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) times of 4.41 seconds. With the rollout function enabled, the time drops to 4.33 seconds.

The top speed is also over the claimed speed as the GPS data shows the car reaching 277 km/h (172 mph).