Track-Only Bugatti Bolide Production Run Confirmed

Last week we mentioned that Bugatti might have been convinced to produce a limited run of their track-only hypercar called the Bolide and we can now confirm it will no longer be a one-off affair.

The concept made the headlines in October 2020 with its jaw-dropping design and equally impressive technical specifications and now 40 individuals around the world will be lucky enough to add one to their no-doubt impressive collection.

Since it does not need to comply with regulations applicable to road cars, it means Bugatti has the complete freedom to squeeze every last drop of performance from the Chiron platform.

It’s worth noting the production version won’t be as powerful as the concept since the engineers are tweaking the 8.0-litre engine to work with regular gasoline rather than the 110-octane racing fuel of last year’s show car.

That means the new output will “only” be 1,577 hp (1,176 kW) and 1,600 Nm (1,180 lb-ft) of torque which matches the Chiron Super Sport and Centodieci but in a far lighter hypercar.

The Molsheim manufacture says they will need three years to complete the development and deliveries are only scheduled to start in 2024.

Production will be capped at 40 units and each will cost €4 million before taxes. This astronomical price includes “free” track days, an automatic fire extinguisher system and a HANS (head and neck support) device.

That seems expensive but it is half the price of the radical and less-exotic Centodieci although this can be driven on public roads.