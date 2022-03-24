Track Only Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series Revealed With 724 HP (540 kW)

Is the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series not hardcore enough for you? Now you can buy a track-only version called the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series.

It is a limited-run version of the Black Series that’s exclusively for use on circuits and is the most powerful track car ever available to AMG customers.

The GT Track Series is part of the celebration of the 55th anniversary of AMG. Appropriately, the division is making just 55 units of this model. The vehicle wears the exclusive shade Manufaktur Hightech Silver Magno with a semi-gloss finish and has red- and anthracite-coloured trim.

Under the menacing hood sits the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 from the GT Black Series but it has been tuned and tweaked to push out 724 hp (540 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque. That is ever so slightly up on the road-legal Black Series which delivers 720 hp (537 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft).

Power is sent to the rear wheels via a sequential Hewland HLS six-speed racing gearbox with adjustable settings for the rear differential.

Four-way-adjustable Bilstein dampers are fitted with each having a high- and low-speed setting for rebound and compression. It is also possible to change the ride height and anti-roll bar settings.

As expected, the GT Track Series makes full use of carbon fibre and with none of the Black Series interior luxuries, it has dropped down from 1,588 kg (3,500 lb) to 1,400 kg (3,086 lb).

Aerodynamics were improved thanks to large air outlets on the carbon hood, new front splitter, louvred front fenders, side sills directing air to cool brakes and dual-element rear wing with an adjustable upper portion.

The Track Series’ safety cell meets the latest FIA standards. There’s a high-tensile steel roll cage that bolts to the vehicle’s aluminium space frame. A five-point harness holds onto the driver. There’s an extraction hatch in the roof and a fire extinguisher system.

Deliveries of the GT Track Series begin in the second quarter of 2022. Prices start at €369,000 before applicable taxes. As options, buyers can add a seat and helmet ventilation system, a drinking system, and a passenger safety cell.