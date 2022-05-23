€4 Million Bugatti Bolide Caught On Camera At Villa D’Este

When we first saw the Bugatti Bolide Concept we were obviously blown away by the track-only hypercar but at that time, it was only a concept vehicle.

Bugatti customers must have been rather demanding because the manufacturer then announced that 40 lucky individuals would be getting their hands on a production version.

This pre-production version showed up at this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza at Villa d’Este and The TFJJ was on hand to capture the car and its insane straight-pipe exhaust note.

This is the first time we have heard the Bolide exhaust system and you will not be disappointed.

It’s worth noting the production version won’t be as powerful as the concept since the engineers are tweaking the 8.0-litre engine to work with regular gasoline rather than the 110-octane racing fuel of last year’s show car.

That means the new output will “only” be 1,577 hp (1,176 kW) and 1,600 Nm (1,180 lb-ft) of torque which matches the Chiron Super Sport and Centodieci but in a far lighter body.

The Molsheim manufacturer says they will need three years to complete the development and deliveries are only scheduled to start in 2024.