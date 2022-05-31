Manthey Racing Kits Now Available For Your Porsche in South Africa with Pricing

For many years, Porsche’s Tequipment program has been offering its customers a wide array of parts to lift the performance of their cars to new heights.

Last year we saw the Porsche 911 GT2 RS with Manthey Performance Kit smash the lap record for road-legal cars at the Nurburgring and now these parts and packages are available locally for those wanting to go even quicker.

All the information and pricing can be found here but for those interested, the Manthey Performance Kit for your GT3 RS (991.2) will set you back R1,554,528 while the GT2 RS offering will be R2,380,881.

Late last year, we saw the upgrades for the 992-generation GT3. They include a new front splitter, front canards, a new carbon fibre rear wing, a tweaked rear diffuser, distinctive wheels with rear aero discs, and four-way adjustable coilovers.