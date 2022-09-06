G-Power Tweak Lamborghini Urus Up To 830 HP (618 kW)

When we talk about G-Power we immediately think about BMW as that is how the tuning company began. Since then, they have taken on Mercedes-AMG and even Porsche but now they have turned their attention to the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand.

Their first project with Lamborghini is the insanely popular Urus Super SUV which delivers 650 hp (484 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) from the stock twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8.

If you want more, you can opt for G-Power’s software upgrade which takes things up to 740 hp (551 kW) and 950 Nm (700 lb-ft) of torque.

If that is not mean enough, they will take it all the way to 780 hp (581 kW) and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) by installing new proprietary downpipes, sports catalytic converters, and software enhancement. This is achieved with the stock air coolers but if you replace these, you can add another 50 hp (37 kW) to take the Lambo to a monstrous 830 hp (618 kW).

To complement the power hike, G-Power adds on a few bits and pieces including a larger roof spoiler, front fender arch extensions, a more aggressive diffuser and some 24″ Y-spoke wheels.