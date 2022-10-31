DMC Can Make Your Porsche 911 GT3 More GT3 RS

Previously we have seen German tuner DMC taking on things like a Ferrari Roma and the Aston Martin DBX but now they want to give you something for your 991-gen Porsche 911 GT3.

The package has been called Velocita and as you can see it makes the 911 GT3 a lot more aggressive with the additional aero kit. All the components are made out of carbon fibre, available in either matte or gloss finish, and are inspired by the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

You can pick and choose which components you would like to upgrade but the whole offering consists of wheel arch louvres, more prominent side skirts, a new inner grille up front, a rear diffuser and of course the massive 69-inch rear wing.

You can complete the look with a set of forged wheels with various finishes that owners can choose from.

Although DMC did not fiddle with the majestic 4.0-litre engine, they have developed an exhaust upgrade using a flow-formed Titanium sports exhaust system made by Zesad in Germany.

Pricing is not yet available at the time of writing but do not expect it to be cheap.