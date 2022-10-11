This McLaren 765LT Spider Paint Costs More Than The Car

Very expensive cars and very expensive paint are pretty common but it’s not common to have a paint job that costs more than the actual car itself.

This stunning McLaren 765LT Spider was recently delivered in London sporting a very special colour-shifting paint from the MSO customization division.

According to YouTuber TFJJ, this special option costs a whopping $500k (approx. R9 million) which quite comfortably makes it more expensive than the McLaren.

The paint shifts from Lantana Purple to Amethyst Black depending on how you look at the body. When you view the vehicle, the colour appears to be a gradient from blue to black. The shade appears to pick up dark red tones from some angles.

The video description also stated that the owner of this one made sure to get the same build number as his McLaren Senna. Shame.

