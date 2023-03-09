DMC Attached A Lamborghini Huracán EVO To Their Wing

DMC revealed their latest offering for the Lamborghini Huracán EVO recently dubbed the EVO3 and as you can see, it sports one of the biggest wings we have ever seen added to a Huracán EVO.

The tuner started by massaging the majestic 5.2-litre V10 to punch out 700 horses (522 kW) thanks to an ECU tune and the addition of a new titanium exhaust system. The latter doesn’t only enhances performance but also produces a prominent exhaust note.

The DMC package includes a new carbon fibre hood inspired by the Lamborghini Huracan STO which is obviously lighter than stock but also makes the mug look a lot more aggressive. You also get carbon air scoops over the engine bay designed to suck air into the engine compartment, improving cooling and hence improving performance.

The rear wing was modelled after the Huracan GT3 EVO2’s massive wing. However, it is slightly redesigned to comply with FIA regulations that state a wing can only be as wide as 92 percent of the car’s total width.

Pricing has not been disclosed but it will not be cheap as is always the case with offerings of this kind.