Novitec Spofec Slam Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II

When you think about Rolls-Royce you immediately think about luxury, comfort, opulence and expensive. What you don’t commonly associate it with is tuning but Novitec and in particular Spofec* think otherwise.

The tuner has refrained from going over the top with this one but considering how much presence the stock standard Phantom Series II has, they did not need to do much to take it up a notch.

The first thing you notice is the massive 24-inch, polished and brushed Spofec SP3 wheels. The disc design has been worked on with Vossen and they feature vents to keep the brakes cool as well as a large centre cover to keep the face smooth and hide the wheel bolts. According to the tuner, the ‘sophisticated design’ of these wheels makes them ‘look even larger than they already are’ and we have to agree with them.

If perhaps harder to spot on a black car (and with attention somewhat diverted by the wheels), there are some body modifications to this Phantom as well which include a tweaked front bumper, side skirts and a rather discreet lip spoiler on the boot.

The tuner tuned the Roller’s 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 up to 675 hp (504 kW) and 1,010 Nm (745 lb-ft) of torque. This reportedly improves the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time by 0.1s which means it hits the benchmark speed in 5 seconds flat.

As the tuned Phantom is still a big boy, the top speed has remained electronically capped at 250 km/h 155 mph).

This is certainly not one for the purists but the continued presence of Novitec and Spofec creations proves there are plenty out there who don’t care a jot for purity.

*SPOFEC is a business division of NOVITEC Group and exclusively focuses on the customization of the current Rolls-Royce models.