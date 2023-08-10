Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Roadster Revealed Packing 1,817 HP (1,355 kW)

Hennessey has revealed what it claims to be the fastest convertible ever created: a roofless variant of the stripped-out, track-focused Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution.

As the title suggests, it is called the Venom F5 Revolution Roadster and it will set you back a whopping $3 million (approx. R56 million) if you were lucky enough to get your order in early enough.

They will be making 12 units and as you can see in the images it is a fair bit more hardcore than the ‘regular’ Venom F5 Roadster.

It gains new fascias with bigger splitters and diffusers, a big ol’ wing at the back, and dive planes on the corners of the front clip. And yes, there’s a roof scoop for the engine despite this car’s removable top. It’s connected to the engine cover and overlaps the cockpit just slightly when the single-piece roof is out.

The ‘Fury’ 6.6-litre twin-turbo V8 returns with reworked cooling and an output of 1,817 HP (1,355 kW). Power is sent to the rear wheels using the same seven-speed automatic gearbox, but this has now been calibrated for competitive use.

As a result, the American firm, noted for its speed-centric approach to car design, promises “phenomenal acceleration”. The Revolution Roadster will most likely go beyond the road car’s 2.6s zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) time and could even push further than its claimed 300 mph (482 km/h) top speed.

The Revolution Roadster offers an “unmatched visceral driving experience”, said founder Jon Hennessey, and has been created to crush lap records.