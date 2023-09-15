BMW M2 vs Audi RS3 Performance Drag Race Is Seriously Tight

The new BMW M2 and Audi RS3 Performance are always compared to each other since they pack plenty of power in a small package and the video below shows just how closely matched they are.

The four rings RS3 makes use of a 2.5-litre inline-five turbo making 407 hp (299 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, but the BMW M2 packs a larger twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre inline-six engine that produces 460 hp (338 kW) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) of torque.

So the Beemer packs the power advantage over the Audi but the RS3 is also lighter and sends power to all four wheels.

We don’t want to ruin the outcome of the video for you but as you can imagine the Audi capitalized on its advantages right off the line.

Place your bets and push play.