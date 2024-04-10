Limited Lamborghini Huracán STJ Revealed As V10 Last Dance

Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STJ, a limited edition of just ten units serving as a grand finale for the V10 engine within the Huracán family. This iconic powertrain has been a cornerstone of Lamborghini’s history and a key contributor to the success of the Huracán lineup since its introduction in 2014. By year’s end, an all-new super sports car boasting a hybrid powertrain is slated to replace the Huracán.

Drawing inspiration from the Huracán STO, the STJ embodies the pinnacle of performance for the Huracán. This is achieved through an exclusive package that further amplifies the racing spirit of the STO.

STJ stands for Super Trofeo Jota: Super Trofeo pays tribute to the Lamborghini one-make championship, established in 2009, while Jota refers to Appendix J of the FIA Regulations that sets the racing car specifications, and to a long tradition of Lamborghini models developed for the track, starting from the Miura SVJ and continuing with the Aventador SVJ.

The sophisticated aerodynamics of the STO have been further improved with the addition of the iconic “cofango”: two all-new carbon fiber aerodynamic appendages (flicks), while the angle of the rear wing has been increased by 3° compared with the production model to ensure a 10% increase in aerodynamic load while keeping the car perfectly balanced.

Matching the STO, the Huracán STJ delivers a maximum power output of 630 hp (470 kW) and 565 Nm of torque.

Mechanical grip witnesses a significant increase thanks to a set of four adjustable racing-derived shock absorbers. These four-way adjustable units allow for optimized rebound and compression at both high and low frequencies.

These technical advancements combine to deliver a lap time on the Nardò Technical Center Handling Track that surpasses the Huracán STO by one second.

The Huracán STJ’s exclusivity and sporty character extend to its visual appeal. Lamborghini Centro Stile has designed two definitive configurations and livery options. The first option features Grigio Telesto (grey) bodywork complemented by a Nero Noctis (black) roof and Rosso Mars (red) and Bianco Isi (white) accents. The interior boasts Nero Cosmus (black) Alcantara seats with leather details and contrasting Rosso Alala (red) stitching. The second configuration showcases Blu Eliadi (blue) bodywork with a Nero Noctis (black) roof and Rosso Mars (red) and Bianco Isi (white) accents. Both variants come with a special numbered carbon fibre plate inscribed “1 of 10.” Additionally, customers have the option to personalize the passenger side with a custom plate.