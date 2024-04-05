Manthey-Racing Announce Kit For Porsche 911 GT3 Touring

Manthey-Racing has released a performance kit for the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring, aiming to boost track performance while maintaining its understated character.

The kit brings aerodynamic upgrades like a deeper front splitter, underbody turning vanes, a reworked rear diffuser with carbon fibre elements, and optional carbon fibre wheel discs.

Handling gets sharper with a four-way adjustable coilover package and new top mounts. Braking performance can be further enhanced with an optional heavy-duty pad and braided line kit. Manthey-branded illuminated door sills and a subtle decal set add a touch of visual flair.

While the engine remains untouched, the Manthey kit promises increased downforce for better high-speed stability, more precise handling, and stronger braking.

Pricing details are unknown but expect a significant bump from the base GT3 Touring. Individual components like suspension, brakes, and wheels can be purchased separately for those who want to customize their upgrade. The Manthey treatment offers a performance edge but comes at a premium.