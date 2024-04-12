Opus Cranks New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 To 700 HP (522 kW)

Performance specialists Opus from Germany have turned their attention to the latest Mercedes-AMG GT 63.

In factory form, the new GT 63 packs 577 hp (430 kW) and 800 nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. The Opus Stage 1 kit tweaks things to 700 hp (522 kW) and 950 Nm (701 lb-ft) of torque.

This grunt increase now allows the German Coupé to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3 seconds flat which is 0.2 seconds quicker than stock.

The kit is currently undergoing TÜV approval. Once approved, sales are expected to begin in May. Pricing details haven’t been revealed yet but you may want to hold off on your order as Opus is also developing a new exhaust system for the car.

Looking ahead, Opus engineers are crafting an even more powerful 800 horsepower package which might include mechanical modifications to ensure the V8 engine can handle such high power levels safely.

While Opus may not be a widely recognized name, it boasts extensive experience modifying Mercedes-AMG vehicles. They’re responsible for creating a mind-blowing 1,111 horsepower version of the AMG GT Black Series and have modified over 130 cars from the previous generation of AMG GTs.