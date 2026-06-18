Porsche South Africa Offers Extensive Support Beyond The Showroom

Porsche South Africa continues to show that ownership extends far beyond the car itself. Since 1995, LSM Distributors has built the local Porsche presence around premium products, exceptional service and experiences that mirror the brand’s global standards.

DrivePlan Offers Long-Term Peace Of Mind

A key part of the ownership experience is the DrivePlan portfolio, available through Porsche Centres in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Umhlanga and Cape Town.

New Porsche models include a 5-year/100,000 km DrivePlan, while Porsche Approved Pre-Owned vehicles benefit from a 5-year/150,000 km Service Plan. Additional maintenance solutions are also available for older models.

These plans help ensure cost certainty, reliability and strong resale values.

Confidence When Buying Pre-Owned

Porsche Centres South Africa maintain extensive records for vehicles within the dealer network, giving customers access to verified mileage, service history and previous accident repair information.

Exclusive Experiences For Owners

Owners who purchase from Porsche Centres Johannesburg and Pretoria are invited to enjoy complimentary Sighting Laps at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

Customers in Cape Town and Umhlanga can take part in curated Appreciation Drives, which combine scenic routes with hosted brunches and a shared passion for driving.

Driver Training And Aftersales Support

Porsche South Africa also offers Guided Driving and Porsche Driver Training programmes at Kyalami, led by international Porsche Sport Driving School instructors.

Its aftersales offering includes South Africa’s only Porsche AG-accredited body repair programme, the Porsche Approved Tyre Programme featuring N-rated tyres, and 24-hour Porsche Roadside Assist nationwide.

Preserving Porsche Heritage

Official Porsche Classic Centres in Pretoria and Cape Town support historic models with specialist maintenance and restoration using Porsche Genuine Classic Parts, helping preserve the legacy of a brand where more than 70% of all Porsche vehicles ever built remain on the road.

A Premium Ownership Journey

From comprehensive service plans and specialist aftersales care to unique driving experiences, Porsche South Africa continues to deliver an ownership experience designed to keep every Porsche performing at its best.