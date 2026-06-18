Rosso Dino Ferrari Enzo Sells For Over R200 Million In Record Online Auction

The collector car market has witnessed a milestone moment after a Ferrari Enzo became the most expensive vehicle ever sold through an online auction.

The exceptionally rare supercar changed hands for $13,018,950 (approximately R212 million), establishing a new benchmark for digital collector car sales and reinforcing the enduring appeal of Ferrari’s halo models.

A Truly Unique Ferrari Enzo

What made this particular Enzo so desirable wasn’t just its low mileage. This is the only example ever delivered from the factory in Rosso Dino, a distinctive orange-red shade that immediately separates it from the more common Rosso Corsa cars.

With just over 3,700 miles (5,955 km) recorded, the car remained remarkably well preserved, making it one of the most sought-after Enzos to appear on the public market.

Its rarity and originality helped spark fierce competition among collectors worldwide.

Bidding Climbed Deep Into Eight Figures

The auction was hosted by duPont REGISTRY Live and attracted global attention as bidders pushed the price well beyond the eight-figure mark.

When the hammer finally fell, the winning bid stood at $13,018,950 (approximately R212.6 million), making it the highest-priced car ever sold online and one of the most significant Ferrari Enzos to change hands publicly.

More Than Just Another Expensive Ferrari

Beyond the headline-grabbing figure, the result highlights how far the digital auction landscape has evolved.

Ultra-rare collector cars were once almost exclusively traded through traditional auction houses and private sales, but the success of this Enzo demonstrates that serious collectors are increasingly comfortable completing multi-million-dollar transactions online.

For Ferrari enthusiasts, the combination of a one-of-one factory specification, low mileage and the Enzo’s legendary status created the perfect recipe for a record-breaking sale.

Why This Enzo Matters

Among the 400 Ferrari Enzos produced, very few stand out as genuinely unique. This Rosso Dino example occupies a special place in Ferrari history and has now cemented its position among the most important Enzos ever offered publicly.

As values for limited-production Ferrari hypercars continue to rise, this sale may well influence future transactions involving other landmark models from Maranello.