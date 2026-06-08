Lamborghini Revuelto SV Reportedly Set for Private Reveal This Week

Lamborghini appears to be preparing the next chapter in the Revuelto story, with the more focused ‘Revuelto SV’ reportedly set to break cover later this year. However, a select group of the brand’s VIP customers may get an early look at the car much sooner.

According to industry sources, Lamborghini will host a private unveiling of the Revuelto SV on 13 June, offering some of its most valued clients an exclusive preview before the model’s public debut.

Sharper Aerodynamics Expected

As has traditionally been the case with Lamborghini’s SV models, the Revuelto SV is expected to place a greater emphasis on performance and circuit capability.

The visual changes are likely to be functional rather than purely cosmetic. Reports suggest the car will feature a more aggressive aerodynamic package, including a fixed rear wing designed to generate additional downforce at high speeds. A redesigned front splitter and revised rear diffuser are also expected to form part of the package, helping improve stability and cornering performance.

These upgrades should allow the Revuelto SV to deliver even greater confidence on track while maintaining the dramatic styling that has become synonymous with Lamborghini’s flagship V12 models.

Powertrain Could Receive a Boost

While Lamborghini has yet to confirm any technical details, the Revuelto SV is expected to benefit from chassis and powertrain enhancements.

The standard Revuelto is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 paired with three electric motors, producing a combined 1,001 hp (747 kW). Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Industry insiders believe Lamborghini engineers may extract additional performance from the hybrid system, potentially increasing power output while also revising the suspension setup for sharper handling and improved responsiveness.

Continuing Lamborghini’s SV Legacy

The Super Veloce badge has long represented the most extreme road-going versions of Lamborghini’s flagship models. Previous examples such as the Murciélago SV and Aventador SV focused heavily on weight reduction, enhanced aerodynamics and increased performance.

If the reports prove accurate, the Revuelto SV will continue that tradition by taking Lamborghini’s electrified V12 supercar and pushing it even closer to track-car territory.

With a private reveal reportedly taking place this week, it may not be long before we get our first official glimpse of what could become one of the most exciting Lamborghini models of 2026.