Audi Nuvolari: New 987 HP (736 kW) Hybrid Hypercar Becomes Audi’s Most Powerful Road Car Ever

Audi Unveils a New Halo Model Above the R8

Audi has revealed the all-new Nuvolari, a limited-production hybrid supercar that takes its place at the very top of the brand’s performance hierarchy. Positioned above the legendary R8, the newcomer serves as both a technological showcase and a preview of where Audi’s future performance models are headed.

Limited to just 499 examples worldwide, the Nuvolari combines electrified performance, Formula 1-inspired engineering and a completely new design direction for the German manufacturer.

Set to enter production next year, it will also become the first road-going Audi to showcase the brand’s latest design language, first hinted at by the Concept C.

Twin-Turbo V8 Hybrid Produces 987 hp

At the heart of the Nuvolari sits a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 paired with three electric motors. Combined output stands at an astonishing 987 hp (736 kW), making it the most powerful production Audi ever built.

The combustion engine alone develops 789 hp (588 kW) and 729 Nm (538 lb-ft) while revving all the way to 10,000 rpm. Each electric motor contributes 148 hp (110 kW), with two mounted on the front axle and another positioned between the engine and transmission.

Power is supplied by a larger 7.3 kWh battery pack, allowing Audi engineers to extract significantly more performance than the closely related Lamborghini Temerario despite sharing core hardware.

Performance Figures Rival Modern Hypercars

Audi claims the Nuvolari will sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.6 seconds before reaching 200 km/h (124 mph) in 6.8 seconds. Top speed is rated at more than 349 km/h (217 mph).

While the Lamborghini Temerario shares portions of its powertrain architecture, Audi says extensive software calibration, unique torque mapping and bespoke chassis tuning give the Nuvolari a completely different character.

The focus remains on delivering immense performance without sacrificing everyday usability.

Advanced Quattro System Takes Centre Stage

One of the Nuvolari’s standout technologies is a next-generation all-wheel-drive system known as Quattro Predictive Ride.

Using data from steering inputs, yaw sensors, acceleration measurements and grip monitoring systems, the setup continuously adjusts torque distribution between the wheels.

The system works in conjunction with the front-mounted electric motors, active aerodynamics and braking systems to maximise traction and stability.

Drivers can select from five driving modes:

E-Hybrid

Balanced

Dynamic

Dynamic+

Track

The hybrid system can also intelligently blend regenerative braking and coasting to maximise energy recovery. Audi says the electric system alone can generate up to 0.3g of deceleration.

Carbon-Ceramic Brakes and Track-Focused Hardware

The Nuvolari rides on 21-inch wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza performance tyres measuring 255/35 at the front and 325/30 at the rear.

Braking is handled by a sophisticated brake-by-wire system featuring carbon-ceramic discs and ten-piston front calipers. Audi claims the cooling system improves heat dissipation by as much as 21% compared with conventional carbon-ceramic setups.

The company also says the braking package is capable of handling deceleration forces comparable to those experienced in Formula 1 machinery.

Carbon Fibre Construction Helps Reduce Weight

The Nuvolari is the first production Audi to feature a predominantly carbon fibre exterior structure.

Most body panels are constructed from carbon fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP), helping improve rigidity while reducing weight. Although Audi has not released an official kerb weight figure, it is expected to come in below the Lamborghini Temerario’s 1,690 kg dry weight.

Heat-resistant materials are used in critical areas exposed to extreme temperatures generated by the powertrain and braking systems.

Formula 1-Inspired Aerodynamics

Aerodynamics played a major role during development, with feedback reportedly provided by Audi Formula 1 drivers Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hülkenberg.

The Nuvolari features:

Active rear wing

Adjustable drag reduction system (DRS)

Large cooling intakes

Front splitter

Massive rear diffuser

F1-inspired S-duct

The rear wing operates in three modes:

Closed

Low Downforce (LD)

High Downforce (HD)

Under heavy braking, the wing automatically shifts into its maximum-downforce setting. Audi claims the system can generate more than 400 kg of aerodynamic load in its most aggressive configuration.

A New Design Language For Audi

The Nuvolari marks the debut of Audi’s next design era under styling chief Massimo Frascella.

The bodywork is heavily shaped by aerodynamic requirements but also introduces a fresh interpretation of the brand’s Singleframe grille.

The front fascia incorporates a squared-off grille featuring numerous small aerodynamic elements designed to improve airflow management.

The launch vehicle was finished in Titanium, a new signature colour already associated with Audi’s Formula 1 programme.

At the rear, the Audi rings are machined from aluminium and seamlessly integrated into the carbon fibre bodywork.

Driver-Focused Cabin

Inside, Audi has adopted a minimalist and driver-centric philosophy.

Key controls and information displays are positioned within the driver’s immediate field of view, while colour accents pay tribute to the legendary Auto Union Type C race car driven by Tazio Nuvolari during the late 1930s.

The cabin is visually divided into two zones:

A darker front section intended to enhance driver focus.

A lighter rear section finished in a colour called Shadow Dune.

The result is an interior that balances performance intent with luxury and comfort.

Pricing and Availability

Audi has not officially confirmed pricing, but the Nuvolari is expected to start at around £500,000. Production will be capped at just 499 units globally, with deliveries scheduled to begin during the first half of next year.