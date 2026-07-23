Is the Toyota MR2 Finally Returning? New Prototype Caught on Track

Toyota could be preparing something even more exciting than the GR GT concept unveiled late last year. The Japanese manufacturer has repeatedly hinted at a future mid-engined performance car, and a newly spotted prototype at Fuji Speedway has only added fuel to the speculation.

A sharp-eyed photographer captured the mysterious test car circulating the Toyota-owned circuit, the very same venue where the GR GT3 prototype was first seen testing roughly two years before its official reveal.

Prototype Wears Familiar Styling Cues

Although the prototype has proportions that immediately bring the iconic MR2 to mind, it is still unclear exactly what sits beneath the bodywork. The compact shape leaves room for either a front or mid-mounted engine, but several design details suggest this could be much more than a standard road car.

A wide rear track, fixed side windows and a large swan-neck rear wing point towards a race-focused development vehicle rather than a production-ready sports car.

Interestingly, Toyota appears to have borrowed components from existing models to speed up development. The headlights and taillights resemble those found on the GR Yaris, while the wheels look very similar to the iconic Volk TE37 design. The A-pillar also appears to share its profile with the Lexus LC, reinforcing the idea that this is an engineering mule assembled using available parts.

Turbocharged Four-Cylinder Appears the Most Likely Choice

A short video recorded trackside offers another intriguing clue. While the audio is not crystal clear, the engine note sounds more like a turbocharged four-cylinder than a larger naturally aspirated unit.

That aligns with Toyota’s ongoing development of its new high-output turbocharged four-cylinder engine, first showcased in the experimental mid-engined GR Yaris prototype over a year ago. Of course, there remains the possibility that the test car is running a heavily revised version of the familiar three-cylinder engine found in today’s GR Yaris and GR Corolla.

A New MR2 Still Looks Increasingly Likely

This latest sighting joins a growing list of hints that Toyota is serious about reviving the spirit of the MR2.

Earlier this year, the company teased a return to the mid-engined sports car segment before revealing a customised kei truck instead, leaving enthusiasts disappointed. Shortly afterwards, Toyota executives confirmed that a genuine mid-engined sports car is under development, although they also warned that bringing such a model to market could still take as long as five years.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, the prototype seen testing at Fuji Speedway suggests development is progressing behind the scenes. Whether it eventually wears the legendary MR2 badge or arrives under a completely new name, Toyota’s future performance car certainly looks like one worth waiting for.