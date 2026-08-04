Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 EV Becomes Fastest in Its Class Around the Nürburgring

Mercedes-AMG is wasting no time proving that its new electric performance models can deliver on the racetrack. While the larger AMG GT 4-Door Coupe has received a mixed reception, the all-new electric CLA 45 4MATIC+ has stepped into the spotlight after setting a new Nürburgring Nordschleife lap record for its class.

Unveiled in early July 2026, the compact four-door performance saloon marks a major shift for AMG. It replaces the characterful petrol-powered CLA 45 and follows the retirement of the legendary A 45 S, as the brand accelerates its transition towards high-performance electric vehicles.

Nürburgring Record Confirms Serious Performance Credentials

Less than a month after its global debut, the electric CLA 45 has already earned an impressive accolade.

On 28 July, the car completed the full 20.832 km Nürburgring Nordschleife in an officially verified time of 7:32.070, making it the fastest vehicle ever recorded in its segment.

The record was achieved under ideal conditions, with ambient temperatures of 24°C and a track temperature of 30°C.

Mercedes-AMG credits the result to a combination of its advanced drivetrain, intelligent all-wheel drive system, adaptive suspension and sophisticated energy management that allows the car to deliver consistent performance throughout an entire lap.

Triple Axial-Flux Motors Deliver Supercar Acceleration

Power comes from the same triple axial-flux motor configuration found in the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.

Combined output stands at 671 hp (500 kW), with all three compact electric motors featuring liquid cooling to maintain maximum performance during sustained high-load driving.

The sophisticated setup also enables fully variable torque distribution between the front and rear axles, while individual torque vectoring across the rear wheels enhances cornering precision through the latest evolution of AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive.

Performance is predictably explosive, with the CLA 45 sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.7 seconds.

Active Aerodynamics and Track-Focused Equipment

For its record-setting run, the CLA 45 was equipped with Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS tyres and driven by Kevin Berger using the Race driving mode included with the optional AMG Dynamic Plus package.

The new model also introduces active aerodynamic technology that includes an active rear spoiler, a first for this segment. The system continuously adjusts to improve aerodynamic balance, increasing stability at high speeds while also benefiting overall efficiency.

AMG Says Racing DNA Remains Intact

Mercedes-AMG Chairman Stefan Weckbach believes the Nürburgring achievement demonstrates that the brand’s motorsport heritage remains central to its future, even as it embraces electrification.

According to Weckbach, AMG has spent nearly six decades developing high-performance vehicles inspired by racing, and the new CLA 45 represents the next chapter of that story. He also suggested this is unlikely to be the last Nürburgring record the company intends to claim.

With customer deliveries beginning this month, Mercedes-AMG enters the electric performance sedan market with an impressive statistic already attached to its newest model.