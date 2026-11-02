Pagani Huayra 70 Anima Revealed With Diamond-Dust Paint And Manual V12

Pagani still has plenty of ideas for the Huayra. The latest is the Huayra 70 Anima, a one-off with diamond dust in its paint, six exhaust outlets and a seven-speed manual gearbox.

Unveiled by Horacio Pagani at the Concours at Wynn Las Vegas on 31 October 2026, the Anima completes the three-car Huayra 70 series celebrating his 70th birthday. It joins the Trionfo and Derecho, with the event bringing all three together for their first public appearance as a complete set.

Huayra 70 Anima Completes Pagani’s Birthday Trilogy

Anima means soul in Italian, a name Pagani uses to express the character of its Atelier and the craftsmanship behind its bespoke creations.

Following the Huayra 70 Trionfo and the Derecho, the Anima closes the anniversary project just ten days before Horacio turns 71 on 10 November.

Although the Pagani Utopia arrived in 2022 as the Huayra’s successor, commissions like this continue to give the older model fresh life. The Anima completes the Huayra 70 trilogy, but that does not establish it as the final Huayra.

Diamond-Dust Paint And Six White Exhaust Outlets

The Anima takes the familiar Huayra shape in an extravagant direction. Exposed carbon fibre combines with a Custom Metallic finish containing diamond dust, while Inky Blue detailing and a hand-decorated platinum-leaf stripe add further layers to the bodywork.

Its aerodynamic treatment is equally striking. Individual roll hoops sit ahead of a tall intake and central fin, while a substantial fixed rear wing, deep diffuser and extensive rear venting give the tail a distinctly purposeful appearance.

Then there is the exhaust. Six outlets finished in white ceramic create an unusual focal point at the rear, even by Pagani standards.

A Seven-Speed Manual With Exposed Linkage

The cabin pairs white upholstery with blue accents, machined metal and the intricate controls expected of a Pagani. Between the seats, an exposed gear linkage gives the driver something rather more interesting to look at than another touchscreen.

All three Huayra 70 commissions feature a seven-speed manual gearbox, continuing the approach introduced by the Huayra Epitome in 2024. Three pedals and a visible shifting mechanism make the transmission central to the Anima’s appeal.

Anima Power Output And Price Remain Undisclosed

Pagani has not published a confirmed power figure for the Anima.

For context, the Huayra Epitome’s Mercedes-AMG-developed 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 produces 852 hp (635 kW) and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft). Those figures provide a useful reference, but should not be presented as confirmed Anima specifications.

Pricing also remains undisclosed. For now, the Anima’s appeal rests on what Pagani has shown: extraordinary finishes, dramatic bodywork and a manual gearbox that puts the driver at the centre of the experience.