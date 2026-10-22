Porsche Macan Successor Spotted Testing With A Possible V8

Porsche’s next petrol-powered compact SUV could have something rather special under its bonnet. A development mule wearing Audi Q5 bodywork has been spotted testing at the Nürburgring, with an exhaust note suggesting a V8 could be part of the programme.

The new model will sit alongside the electric Macan, giving buyers a combustion-powered alternative. Whether it will carry the Macan badge remains unconfirmed, but the soundtrack has already given enthusiasts plenty to discuss.

Audi Q5 Bodywork Hides Porsche Development Hardware

Footage captured by Nürburgring spotter CarspotterJeroen shows what appears to be an Audi Q5 circulating the German circuit. Beneath the borrowed bodywork, however, the prototype is understood to be testing components for Porsche’s upcoming SUV.

Its appearance reveals little about the finished product. Using another model’s body allows engineers to develop mechanical hardware before production styling is ready to appear in public.

The noise is the more interesting clue. It sounds distinctly like a V8, although that alone does not confirm what Porsche intends to put into production.

Could Porsche Finally Build A V8 Macan?

A production V8 would mark a first for Porsche’s Macan-sized SUV. The petrol Macan range used four-cylinder and V6 engines throughout its life, leaving eight-cylinder power to the larger Cayenne.

There is still good reason to keep expectations in check. Development mules can test hardware that never reaches showrooms, and Porsche has not confirmed a V8 for this model.

Even so, the possibility is an appealing one. The outgoing petrol Macan GTS already demonstrated how entertaining a compact Porsche SUV could be with a twin-turbo V6. Adding another two cylinders would give its successor a very different character.

How Much Power Could It Produce?

The petrol Macan GTS set the benchmark at 434 bhp (324 kW) from its 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6.

Porsche’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 offers considerably more scope. In the Cayenne S, it produces 468 bhp (349 kW), while the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid delivers a combined 729 bhp (544 kW) with assistance from an electric motor.

Those figures provide context rather than a prediction. There is no confirmed output for the new compact SUV, and the hybrid Cayenne’s total should not be confused with the output of its V8 alone.

If an eight-cylinder version gets the green light, it could push the petrol Macan formula into territory Porsche previously reserved for its larger SUVs.

New Petrol SUV Due In 2028

Porsche confirmed at its October Capital Markets Day that a new compact SUV will be presented in 2028, with combustion and plug-in hybrid powertrains offered alongside the electric Macan. Series production is scheduled to ramp up that year, ahead of a more substantial contribution to sales in 2029.

That confirms the return of a petrol-powered option in this part of Porsche’s range. The final name, engine line-up and any South African introduction details remain to be announced.

For now, the V8 soundtrack is a promising clue. Whether it becomes a showroom feature is the question Porsche has yet to answer.