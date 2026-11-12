Rimac Nevera Production To End After Just 71 Cars

Rimac is bringing Nevera production to a close, with the final cars due to reach customers before the end of 2026. The electric hypercar will finish with 71 examples, well short of the 150 originally envisaged.

That total comprises 51 standard Neveras and 20 Nevera Rs. Deliveries began in 2022, giving the Croatian manufacturer’s flagship a relatively short production life.

Mate Rimac Says The Nevera Served Its Purpose

For founder Mate Rimac, the production numbers only tell part of the story. Reflecting on the car in a social media video, he credited the Nevera with helping make the Bugatti Tourbillon and the company’s factory possible.

Development began in 2017 with a clear ambition: explore what four electric motors and individual wheel torque control could do for a hypercar. The project emerged as the C_Two concept before becoming the Nevera.

It may have fallen short of its production target, but its influence on the business extends well beyond the cars delivered.

Performance That Rewrote The Record Books

With 1,400 kW and 2,340 Nm, the standard Nevera had little trouble attracting attention. In 2023, it collected 23 independently verified performance records in a single day, including a 0-400-0 km/h run completed in 29.93 seconds.

Racelogic recorded 0-100 km/h in 1.82 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 4.42 seconds and 0-400 km/h in 21.32 seconds. Dewesoft measured a quarter-mile time of 8.25 seconds. The acceleration runs used a one-foot rollout.

Its achievements also extended to corners, with a Nürburgring production EV lap record of 7:05.298 in 2023.

Nevera R Took Things Even Further

The Nevera R pushed output to 2,107 hp (1,571 kW), accompanied by revised aerodynamics, upgraded brakes and changes aimed at improving cornering performance.

During its verified 2025 record runs, it reached 100 km/h in 1.72 seconds, completed the quarter mile in 7.90 seconds and hit 431.45 km/h (268.2 mph). Its 0-400-0 km/h time dropped to 25.79 seconds.

The Nevera leaves behind a small production tally and a formidable set of numbers. Its place in Rimac’s history looks secure, even if the original order book ambitions proved harder to realise.