News

Koenigsegg Will Unveil More Extreme V8 Hypercar Next Year

By Zero2Turbo

Founder and boss Christian von Koenigsegg recently sat down with Top Gear to inform them that work is well underway on a new supercar, to technically replace the Agera.

He said: “We have a replacement car coming after the Agera RS. The Regera is, let’s say, the best car we can build for ‘normal road use’. It’s a kind of GT car. The replacement for the Agera, Agera RS and One:1 is not a hyper-GT. It’s more race-like. It’s even more capable than the Agera RS.”

He continued to confirm that “the replacement is even more extreme” than what they have already produced which is hard to fathom.

Related Posts

Koenigsegg Bringing Trio Of Beasts To Geneva Including…

Last Two Koenigsegg Agera Chassis FE’s Called…

When will we see this serious Swedish creation? Chrstian said they are “showcasing [the new car] to our customers in virtual reality” but will reveal it to the world at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019.

When asked about the spec, CvK confirmed the car will not use a hybrid system and will rather stick with a development of the company’s twin-turbo V8.

It will also feature a relatively conventional paddleshift gearbox unlike the Regera which uses the Direct drive transmission.

Finally it will keep it’s targa-roof bodystyle and signature doors which will keep the fans and potential customers very happy!

You might also like
News

Koenigsegg Bringing Trio Of Beasts To Geneva Including Swedish Blue Regera

News

Last Two Koenigsegg Agera Chassis FE’s Called ‘Thor’ and…

Crash

Koenigsegg Agera RS Damaged Badly After Crash In Switzerland

News

Koenigsegg Destroyed Their Own 0-400-0 KM/H Record

News

Koenigsegg Agera RS Is Now The Fastest Production Car In The World

News

Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita Owned By Mayweather Up For Sale Again

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo