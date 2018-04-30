You Know You Are Rich When You Have A Pagani Zonda Revolucion As A Piece Of Art

Many wealthy individuals are known to own a few very nice pieces of art in their home(s) and 99 percent of the time, this is regular art in painting or sculpture form but what if you are an avid racing driver and long time Pagani lover?

Well the only answer is to mount a Pagani Zonda Revolucion in your living room!

Pablo Perez (@pperezc) has decided to kit his living room with a carbon fibre masterpiece that is the Zonda Revolucion. This is in actual fact a very real version and was once a functional car but for this purpose, all the oily bits have been removed.

As a reminder, the Zonda Revolucion took the Zonda R to the extreme and is one of the best sounding cars ever made. It would cost you around $2.5 million to purchase but that would give you a 6.0-litre V12 developing 800 horses (596 kw) in a car weighing a tad over 1 ton. You had the option to add lighter and more durable carbon-ceramic brakes and Pirelli’s sticky tyres to the package, and you end up with the fastest and most hardcore Zonda ever with the price tag of $2.87 million plus taxes.