Koenigsegg Agera RS Replacement Speculatively Rendered From Teaser

Earlier on in the week we got our first ‘glimpse’ at the replacement / successor of the Agera RS from Koenigsegg in the form of a teaser and thanks to the very talented digital artists out there, we have a much better look at what we might expect from the Swedish hypercar manufacturer.

The artists responsible for these renders goes by the name of Siim Pärn who did a great job of filling in the blanks for us petrol heads.

The shadowy image shown to prospect buyers in Australia at the opening of a new dealer has now received a splash of color and dare we say it’s looking mighty good.

As mentioned this is very much a speculative rendering so take it with a pinch of salt but we know for sure that Mr. Christian von Koenigsegg and his team will do a stellar job in both styling and performance.