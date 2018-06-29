Zero2Turbo

Koenigsegg Agera RS Replacement Speculatively Rendered From Teaser

By Zero2Turbo

Earlier on in the week we got our first ‘glimpse’ at the replacement / successor of the Agera RS from Koenigsegg in the form of a teaser and thanks to the very talented digital artists out there, we have a much better look at what we might expect from the Swedish hypercar manufacturer.

The artists responsible for these renders goes by the name of Siim Pärn who did a great job of filling in the blanks for us petrol heads.

Related Posts

Koenigsegg Teases Agera Successor At Dealership Opening In…

Koenigsegg Agera RS Gryphon Crashed Again

The shadowy image shown to prospect buyers in Australia at the opening of a new dealer has now received a splash of color and dare we say it’s looking mighty good.

As mentioned this is very much a speculative rendering so take it with a pinch of salt but we know for sure that Mr. Christian von Koenigsegg and his team will do a stellar job in both styling and performance.

You might also like
News

Koenigsegg Teases Agera Successor At Dealership Opening In Australia

Crash

Koenigsegg Agera RS Gryphon Crashed Again

News

This Koenigsegg Key Costs R2.5 Million

News

Mr. Koenigsegg Loves The Valkyrie But Dislikes The Senna GTR

News

Koenigsegg Will Unveil More Extreme V8 Hypercar Next Year

News

Koenigsegg Bringing Trio Of Beasts To Geneva Including Swedish Blue Regera

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us