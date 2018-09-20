Watch 2,557 HP (1,906 kW) Worth Of Jeep Trackhawk’s Drag Race

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is one of the fastest SUV’s you can buy thanks to the 707 hp (527 kw) coming from the 6.2-litre supercharged V8 but for some people out there it is simply not enough so they call on some help from Hennessey Performance.

In the video below you can witness three Trackhawk’s putting down a total of 2,557 hp (1,906 kW) in a three-way drag race.

Stock vs HPE850 (852 hp; 635 kW) vs HPE1000 (1,102 hp; 755 kW) so given these specs the results should not be too surprising but still makes for an entertaining video.