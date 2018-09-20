TuningVideo

Watch 2,557 HP (1,906 kW) Worth Of Jeep Trackhawk’s Drag Race

By Zero2Turbo

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is one of the fastest SUV’s you can buy thanks to the 707 hp (527 kw) coming from the 6.2-litre supercharged V8 but for some people out there it is simply not enough so they call on some help from Hennessey Performance.

Related Posts

Watch (and Listen) To Hennessey Performance Testing The 895…

Hennessey Reveals 1600+ HP (1193 KW) 7.6-Litre V8 Engine For…

In the video below you can witness three Trackhawk’s putting down a total of 2,557 hp (1,906 kW) in a three-way drag race.

Stock vs HPE850 (852 hp; 635 kW) vs HPE1000 (1,102 hp; 755 kW) so given these specs the results should not be too surprising but still makes for an entertaining video.

You might also like
Tuning

Watch (and Listen) To Hennessey Performance Testing The 895 kW HPE1200 Dodge Demon

News

Hennessey Reveals 1600+ HP (1193 KW) 7.6-Litre V8 Engine For The Venom F5

Tuning

Hennessey Corvette Z06 Sounds Savage

News

Hennessey Heritage Edition Mustang Looks Great And Packs 808 HP

South Africa

The Top 5 Fastest SUV’s You Can Currently Buy In South Africa

South Africa

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Pricing For South Africa

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us